Yogi urges swift filling of vacant positions across departments

LUCKNOW: In a recent review meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries from various departments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to expedite the appointment process across all government departments in Uttar Pradesh.



Chief Minister highlighted the detrimental impact of understaffed government departments on overall efficiency and public welfare.

He emphasised that delays in appointments not only contribute to backlog but also hinder deserving youth from accessing opportunities that match their qualifications.

“Expedite the appointment process with regular updates on vacancies from the districts,” Yogi said in his directive.

Additionally, the chief minister called for a comprehensive assessment of necessary positions at every administrative level, ranging from villages and cities to districts and government departments.

He requested detailed reports on vacancies, ongoing appointment processes, and the requisite human resources to be made available to the Chief Minister’s office through the appointment and personnel department.