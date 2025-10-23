Yogi terms ‘political Islam’ a threat, says it has been overlooked

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described “political Islam” as a major threat aimed at changing India’s demography and accused it of working through elements seeking to divide the country.

Speaking at a function in Gorakhpur marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations, he said that while colonialism by the British and French is widely discussed, the struggles against “political Islam” are often ignored in history.

“Our ancestors, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Maharana Sanga, fought against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked,” Adityanath said. He added that such forces still pose a danger to India’s unity.

Citing the recent case of Chhangur Baba, a self-styled godman from Balrampur arrested in July for allegedly running a religious conversion racket, the Chief Minister alleged that “political Islam” is operating through such individuals to destabilize the country. “RSS is trying to unite society to safeguard against such threats, and its efforts deserve praise,” he said.

Targets halal certification

Adityanath also attacked the practice of halal certification, alleging that a large amount of money collected in its name is being misused. “When you buy something, check if it has halal certification. We have banned it in Uttar Pradesh. You will be surprised to know that even soap, clothes, and matchsticks are certified as halal,” he said.

He claimed that over Rs 25,000 crore had been raised in the name of halal certification without any permission from the central or state governments. “All this money is misused for terrorism, love jihad, and religious conversion. That is why UP has started a campaign against it,” he said.

He urged people to be vigilant and check the labels of products before purchasing them. Referring again to Chhangur Baba, he said, “He is just a sample. Many such Jalaluddins may be hiding around you.”

The CM also targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his recent post questioning the need for elaborate Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.