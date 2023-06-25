Yogi slams Oppn parties for attempted alliance on anniversary of Emergency

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition parties on Sunday as they attempted to forge alliances ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, coinciding with the 48th anniversary of the Emergency.



Addressing a gathering at Noida Stadium, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 124 development projects worth Rs 1,719 crores of Noida and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, CM Yogi criticised those aligning with the Congress Party, which had declared a state of emergency in the country on June 25, 1975, suppressing democracy.

CM Yogi highlighted the stark contrast between India’s remarkable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the struggles faced by Pakistan, which separated from India, and is now grappling for necessities. He drew a parallel between the fate of the mafia in Uttar Pradesh due to their misdeeds and the struggles faced by Pakistan.

Paying tribute to those who fought to preserve the country’s democracy, the Chief Minister accused the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janata Dal United, and parties claiming to follow JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) of colluding with the very individuals responsible for suppressing democratic values during the emergency period.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party’s history of extending support without being asked, CM Yogi recalled their support to the Congress party in 2004, despite the latter not seeking it. He emphasised that over the past nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has charted a new course for the country through visionary leadership and positive thinking.

Furthermore, Yogi hailed the rising prestige of Kashi (Varanasi) and Ayodhya, stating that the latter is shining as the new Ayodhya. He expressed anticipation for January 2024, when Lord Ramlala will sit in his grand temple, a moment awaited by devotees of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) worldwide. He lauded India’s unique provision of free ration to 80 crore citizens over the past three and a half years, adding that if the country continues on this trajectory, it will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Yogi highlighted India’s dominant position on the global stage, citing two major achievements: the presidency of G-20 and emerging as the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant change in people’s perception of Gautam Buddha Nagar over the last six years. Previously, residents of Delhi hesitated to visit Greater Noida, but the situation has now reversed. People from all corners of Delhi and the country now aspire to visit Noida and Greater Noida due to the upcoming Medical Device Park, Jewar International Airport, Film City, and improved infrastructure facilities.

CM Yogi assured that resolving farmers’ issues is his government’s top priority. He emphasized the importance of dialogue in finding solutions and urged against allowing anti-development and negative forces to hinder progress. He also pledged to promptly address problems arising between property buyers and builders.