Yogi says toxic cough syrup probe exposing political links with SP

Lucknow: Stepping up his attack on the Samajwadi Party over the toxic cough syrup case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the ongoing investigation has already revealed links of the arrested accused with Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and asserted that the complete truth will emerge once the probe is concluded.

Addressing the media before the commencement of the Uttar Pradesh legislature’s winter session, the chief minister said the UP STF and state police have carried out extensive arrests in the case and a detailed investigation is underway. He said a state level SIT, comprising officials from the UP Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration, is probing the matter and all financial trails and beneficiaries will come to light.

Yogi Adityanath said the government is fully prepared to answer questions on the issue both inside and outside the House. He said if the Samajwadi Party raises the matter during the proceedings, it will be responded to on the floor of the House, and if questions are asked outside, those too will be answered. He alleged that the party’s links with mafias are widely known and claimed that photographs exist showing SP leaders with those involved in the case.

Taking a swipe at SP president Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister used a poetic remark to suggest that the facts were being deliberately overlooked earlier but would now be clearly visible as the investigation progresses.