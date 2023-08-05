Yogi puts agri sector at core of $1 trillion economy plan

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic plan to position the agricultural sector as a fundamental industry in the state’s quest to achieve a $1 trillion economic goal.

In a recent meeting with World Bank representatives, the state showcased its remarkable progress in agriculture and outlined the sector’s potential for driving economic growth. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s emphasis on technology adoption and sustainable farming practices has been pivotal in the sector’s advancements.

Deloitte India, working as a consultant to the government to achieve the ambitious economic goal, presented how agriculture will play a crucial role in the state’s development. Over the past six years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant innovations in agriculture, resulting in notable improvements in productivity. The state now leads in wheat production and ranks second in rice production. Moreover, a diverse range of crops is being cultivated, contributing to agricultural diversity.

The government’s focus on innovation has set the stage for advanced agricultural techniques to become the cornerstone of future farming practices. High-tech agricultural investments are gaining attention, generating increasing interest among the public, as per the Chief Minister’s vision. The agricultural strategy has been divided into two main segments — crops and crop processing, and dairy, poultry, and fisheries.

For the first segment, which covers crops and crop processing, the government has formulated strategies to improve crop yields through the establishment of seed parks and agri-junctions.