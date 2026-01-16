Yogi model turning UP’s aspirational blocks into inspirational

Lucknow: Under leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh government is engaged with full dedication in changing picture of aspirational development blocks. Development is now visible on ground of villages coming out from papers. In many backward and aspirational development blocks of state, concrete changes have been made in education, health, nutrition, energy, skills and basic facilities by proper use of incentive amount received from central and state government. Result is that those areas which once struggled for basic facilities, are now emerging as inspirational development models. It is clear that Yogi government has moved aspirational blocks forward in direction of result-based development.

Development blocks are getting incentive amount and broad development works are being done. In same sequence, in Majhgawan development block of Bareilly, astronomy labs have been constructed in two upper primary schools to develop creative ability and scientific thinking of students. This has provided opportunity to rural children to connect with modern science. Library has been constructed in Nyay Panchayat for educational development of students.

In Majhgawan (Bareilly) itself, in gram panchayat Beheta Buzurg, mini stadium and open gym have been constructed in view of physical and social development. This initiative is important step in direction of connecting rural youth with sports along with encouraging drug-free, healthy lifestyle.

Proper use of incentive amount is seen in Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Wazirganj development block of Badaun, where CC road and boundary wall have been constructed keeping in mind safety and facilities of girl students. This reflects thinking of Yogi government, in which ‘safety and education of daughter’ has been given highest priority.

In same way, in Sohavan development block of Ballia, 10-kilowatt capacity rooftop solar panel system has been installed on development block office building. This has not only reduced electricity expense, but also promoted green energy model in government offices.

Targeted investment has been done in aspirational blocks in areas like health and nutrition, drinking water, human resource development and skill upgradation. Schemes are being implemented with special attention on indicators related to pregnant women, children and adolescent girls, so that along with social development, improvement also happens in human development index.

This change visible in aspirational development blocks is result of good governance, transparency and monitoring-based model of Yogi government. Here use of incentive amount is not limited to construction only, but has been done keeping in mind permanent benefits, community participation and future needs. Today these aspirational blocks of Uttar Pradesh are giving message that if government funds are spent with right planning, honest implementation and clear vision, then same areas can become example of inspirational development. This model of Yogi government is appearing to become a role model for not only state but other states of country in coming time.