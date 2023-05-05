Yogi launches scathing attack on opposition parties, calls them opportunist and anarchist

Bulandshahr: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the SP, BSP, and Lok Dal by labeling them as ‘opportunistic’ and ‘anarchist’ parties and said that these parties caused riots leading to death, destruction and loss of employment.



“In the six years of the double-engine government, there were no riots at all,” Yogi said while addressing an election rally for the civic elections in Bulandshahar on Friday.

The chief minister said that today, the Kanwar Yatra is organised in a grand way in the state. Our cities are now being seen as smart cities rather than garbage dumps. Stating that Bulandshahr is known for its historical background in the freedom movement, the CM added: “Today, this district’s pottery sector has established its own identity on the global stage. The double engine government is building a medical college in Bulandshahr in the name of Kalyan Singh ji.”

Targeting the opposition parties, he said when they were in power, they turned the state into heaps of garbage and handed guns to the youth, whereas we are developing smart and safe cities, giving tablets to our youth, and linking them with technology and training.

The CM said that investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been received through the Global Investors Summit. With this, more than one crore youth will get job opportunities. Our government is also working on reducing the distance between the cities. For this, we are building highways and expressways. Prayagraj now takes 16 to 17 hours. This distance will be covered in six hours following the completion of the Ganga Expressway.

Addressing another rally in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the construction of Jewar International Airport near Hapur would improve connectivity and benefit the region economically.

The chief minister said: “Hapur has its own identity and unique products, such as the Hapur papad. The current government has taken steps to recognise and promote Hapur’s identity at the global level, whereas the previous government neglected it. Also, work is being done in Babugarh to develop Garhmukteshwar as a holy place.”