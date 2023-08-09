Yogi launches ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” for envisioning a new India that stands free from discrimination based on caste, creed, and religion.

On Wednesday, he marked the occasion by inaugurating the “Meri Mati, Mera Desh” campaign through the unveiling of a Shilaphalakam (foundation stone) on the 98th anniversary of the Kakori Rail Action.

Paying solemn tribute to the valiant revolutionaries, martyrs, and the brave soldiers who protect India’s borders, the Chief Minister urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign by uploading selfies taken at Martyrs’ Memorials, asserting the Tricolor’s significance as a symbol of national pride.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath implored the public to commemorate August 13 to 15 by standing on their native soil, venerating the land and honoring national heroes.

He underscored the importance of unity by reaffirming that India would never experience another partition, safeguarding the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (One India, Great India).

Stressing civic responsibility, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized, “Teachers should teach, students should study, social workers should uplift

society, and those involved in administrative roles must fulfill their duties honestly. Neglecting civic duties is a betrayal to the nation.”