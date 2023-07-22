Yogi inaugurates projects worth Rs 242 crore in Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects amounting to Rs 242 crore in Muzaffarnagar, reaffirmed the commitment of the double-engine government to combatting the mafia, corruption, and criminals. He sternly warned that anyone endangering the safety and dignity of daughters would face severe consequences.



Addressing a public gathering, Chief Minister Adityanath stated: “The double-engine government is the destroyer of all mafias, corrupt individuals, criminals, and those who commit crimes against our sisters and daughters.” He praised the people of Muzaffarnagar for their resilience, noting that those who once forced others to migrate are now themselves on the move. During the event, Chief Minister Adityanath actively participated in environmental conservation efforts by planting saplings and encouraging the people of the state to plant a sapling each. He also fed jaggery to cows at Shukratirtha and performed aarti of Maa Ganga, highlighting the significance of the holy river in the lives of millions.

Commending the development initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Chief Minister cited the revival of various heritage sites like Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Somnath, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Mahakal, and the ongoing construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Critiquing previous administrations, he expressed regret that these initiatives could have been undertaken earlier, but the lack of respect for people’s faith and inadequate focus on development hindered progress.

The upcoming establishment of the Shukrateerth Development Council was emphasized by the Chief Minister as a transformative step, promising improved connectivity, increased employment opportunities, and enhanced development prospects for the region. He also praised the inclusion of Muzaffarnagar jaggery in the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, enhancing the region’s economic prospects.

Addressing the issue of women’s safety, Chief Minister Adityanath asserted that daughters in Western UP are now safe, and any attempt to harm them would meet severe consequences. He highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure traders’ security and uphold welfare schemes without discrimination.