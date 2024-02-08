Yogi hints at Kashi and Mathura drawing parallels with Ayodhya

In a momentous address to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dropped significant hints regarding the ancient cities of Kashi and Mathura, signalling a potential shift in focus towards the disputed sites of Gyanvapi in Kashi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura, reminiscent of the recent developments in Ayodhya.

Drawing upon the rich tapestry of the Mahabharata, Adityanath invoked the narrative where Lord Krishna, in his pursuit of peace, sought only five villages from the Kauravas.

In a parallel interpretation, he emphasised the current aspirations of Hindu society, highlighting the importance of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura as the three centers of their faith. ‘They asked for three villages, and we are asking for just three centers of our faith,’ Yogi asserted.

Directing his attention to the opposition, Adityanath questioned their stance on hindering the development of these sacred cities.