Yogi highlights law and order, infrastructure push

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition while replying to the Governor’s address in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, accusing previous governments of turning the state into a hub of crime and corruption and questioning the stand of rival parties on national symbols.



Targeting the Samajwadi Party and the Indian National Congress, the chief minister said expecting anything constructive from the Opposition was futile. He alleged that earlier regimes had normalised curfews and lawlessness, creating a sense of fear and identity crisis among the youth, while farmers were pushed to the brink due to neglect.

Referring to the ongoing 150th year of Vande Mataram, Adityanath questioned why the SP and Congress opposed standing for the national song, saying those who live in the country should respect its national symbols. He also accused previous governments of promoting family-centric development and widespread corruption.

Citing major infrastructure projects, the chief minister alleged irregularities under past administrations.