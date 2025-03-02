Yogi govt to set up digital libraries in Gram Panchayats

Lucknow: Taking a major step toward bridging the digital divide in rural education, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has announced the establishment of digital libraries at the Gram Panchayat-level across Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase, 22,700 Gram Panchayats will be equipped with digital learning facilities to provide students with modern educational resources.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a high-level meeting, emphasised the need to integrate rural students into the digital learning ecosystem.

He stressed that as education evolves, villages must have access to e-books, digital content, and interactive study materials.

Each digital library will feature a diverse range of learning tools, including books, quizzes, videos, and audio lectures, designed to make education engaging and accessible.

The responsibility for managing these libraries will rest with the gram panchayats, with Gram Pradhan and Secretaries overseeing operations. Additionally, assistant officials will be appointed to ensure smooth functioning.

The state government has allocated Rs 4 lakh for each digital library — Rs 2 lakh for procuring digital infrastructure such as computers, printers and internet services, and another Rs 2 lakh for purchasing digital and physical books.

These libraries will not only provide textbooks but also advanced study materials across various subjects. Students will have access to modern audio-visual tools and internet connectivity for online learning and research.

A structured management system will be in place to help students easily navigate available resources.

The Yogi government sees this initiative as a key step in enhancing education quality in rural areas, boosting digital literacy, and aligning with the ‘Developed India 2047’ vision, which prioritises digital education for future generations.