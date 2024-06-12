Yogi govt to convert vacant metro spaces into shops

New Delhi: As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate projects aimed at enhancing civic services, the Yogi government has initiated the process of converting commercial spaces on the ground floor of six out of the 29 operational metro stations in Noida into ‘convenience stores.’

The initiative seeks to enhance facilities at metro stations and at the same time increase the revenue of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The NMRC initiative targets the revitalisation of vacant commercial spaces at the metro stations in Sector 50, Sector 51, Sector 76, Alpha One, Delta One, and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) office.

The process of converting these vacant spaces into kiosks and convenience stores, with a focus on improving civic amenities, is now underway. Additionally, steps are being taken to engage manpower for the efficient operation of various metro stations. It is noteworthy that the Yogi government is also paving the way to expedite completion of the pending phases of the metro rail expansion project in the state. License will be issued for an operational period of five years.