Yogi govt targets 1 crore jobs by 2027 to boost economy in UP

Lucknow: In a strategic response to address unemployment, which emerged as a significant factor in the BJP’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced an ambitious target to provide jobs to one crore youth by 2027. With Assembly elections on the horizon, the state government is intensifying efforts to attract large-scale investment to fuel economic growth and employment.

The Yogi government aims to transform UP’s economy into a one-trillion-dollar powerhouse by the financial year 2027-28. Achieving this milestone will require substantial investment, with a target of Rs 105-120 lakh crore set to drive industrial development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently convened a high-level meeting with Industrial Development Minister Nandgopal Gupta Nandi and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to outline the path forward. An official from the Industrial Development Department stated, “Meeting this investment target could create direct employment opportunities for one crore youth, with an equal number benefitting indirectly.”

The 2024 electoral setback underscored the growing importance of employment for the state’s youth. To counter this, the government has committed to creating 2,00,000 jobs across various government departments.

However, officials have clarified that public sector roles alone cannot meet the state’s employment demands. Industrial expansion and private sector investments are viewed as crucial steps in addressing the broader employment challenge.

To support this level of investment, the government has set a target of acquiring and preparing 2,00,000 acres of land for industrial development by 2027.

This substantial land allocation will accommodate new industries and large-scale manufacturing facilities, essential for meeting both employment and economic growth goals.

To expedite investment projects, the government has introduced new accountability measures. Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates will now have their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) evaluated based on their efforts in attracting investment and improving credit-deposit ratios in their regions. This policy aims to ensure that local officials are proactive in facilitating land acquisition, resolving investor concerns, and implementing projects.

The state government is considering organising another Global Investors Summit by 2026.