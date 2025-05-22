Yogi govt plans NCERT push, structural overhaul in madrasa education in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is set to introduce sweeping reforms in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasa education system, with a proposal to amend the UP Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004. The key focus is mainstreaming madrasa students by mandating Hindi and English education till Class 10 and integrating NCERT and SCERT curricula in lower classes.

Under the proposed reforms, madrasas will teach the NCERT syllabus from Classes 1 to 3 and SCERT syllabus from Classes 4 to 8. Teaching of Sanskrit is currently excluded from the new framework. The reforms also require madrasas to set up science and computer labs, in a push toward modern education.

A high-level committee headed by the Director of Minority Welfare has been tasked with finalising new affiliation norms, including minimum infrastructure standards — classrooms, libraries, drinking water, toilets, and furniture. The UP Madrasa Board is also set for an overhaul to improve efficiency and transparency, with plans to digitise marksheets and introduce teacher training in digital pedagogy.

The proposals, discussed in a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to be tabled before the state cabinet and possibly introduced ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the legislature.

“The goal is to blend traditional teachings with subjects like science, mathematics, and computers to ensure madrasa students are not left behind,” said a senior official in the Minority Welfare Department.

The move has drawn mixed reactions. Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhry supported the inclusion of modern subjects but warned against “state overreach” in religious matters. Dr. Arshad Jamal, former AMU professor, echoed this, saying reforms are welcome but must come through consultation, not imposition.

On the other hand, BJP leaders praised the initiative. “This is a step towards inclusive development. It equips madrasa students for today’s job market while respecting their identity,” said BJP state vice-president Vijay Bahadur Pathak.