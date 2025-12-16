Yogi govt launches first-of-its-kind marketing development assistance scheme for service exporters

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major step to accelerate the growth of service sector exports. For the first time, a dedicated Marketing Development Assistance scheme for service exporters is being introduced under the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025–30.

The scheme will provide financial support to help service exporters expand their footprint in international markets, making Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to roll out a specialized marketing assistance policy exclusively for service exports.

This initiative aims to enhance the global competitiveness of service exporters from the state, strengthen their marketing capabilities, and improve service quality in line with international standards.

By promoting service exports, the scheme will further strengthen the state’s export-oriented economy while generating new employment and investment opportunities.

The scheme will benefit service exporters registered with the Export Promotion Bureau, Uttar Pradesh (UPEPB) and the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council, who are engaged in exporting services under the 12 champion service sectors identified by the Government of India and are promoting services originating from Uttar Pradesh in global markets.

Under the policy, service exporters will be eligible for financial assistance of up to 75 percent, subject to a maximum of ₹2 lakh, towards stall rental expenses for participation in international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets held abroad.

Additionally, assistance of up to 75 percent, capped at ₹1 lakh, will be provided towards economy class air travel for one participant. For participation in international trade fairs held within the country, assistance of up to ₹50,000 for stall rental and up to ₹25,000 for travel expenses will be available.

Organizing agencies conducting international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets abroad will be eligible for financial assistance covering up to 75 percent of the total expenditure, with a maximum limit of ₹1 crore. For similar international events held within the country, assistance of up to ₹75 lakh will be provided. Participation by a minimum of 20 service-exporting units will be mandatory in this category.

In recent years, Uttar Pradesh’s service sector has recorded strong growth in exports and currently contributes nearly 45 percent to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), underscoring its vital role in achieving the state’s target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

High-potential sectors include IT-ITES, fintech, tourism, health and wellness, logistics, transportation, supply chain services, and media and audiovisual services.

The entire application process under the scheme will be conducted online. Exporting units must submit their applications within 120 days from the conclusion of the fair or event. Eligible claims will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with the approved assistance amount transferred directly to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).