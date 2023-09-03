Yogi govt issues directive to expedite Digital Crop Survey in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The Yogi government has issued directives to speed up the digital crop survey in the state as it has been completed in 21 districts and work is progress in 54 remaining districts.



In districts where the survey work has been completed, instructions have been given to complete the crop survey in all villages under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM) within the specified time frame.

Additionally, officials have been instructed to increase the number of surveyors in order to expedite the survey wor.

The officials have also been directed to ensure that each surveyor completes surveys for 1500 plots per month and 2250 plots within 45 days.

Directions have been given to complete the survey within the next 15 days in 10 revenue villages of 54 districts.

For digital crop survey, a State Project Management Unit (SPMU) has been established, and Help Desks are being operated in 10 sectors.

Surveyors have been provided with internet connectivity and power packs for their work.

In the presentation of the Agriculture Department before Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, it was reported that the digital crop survey has been completed in 21 districts, and is in progress in 54 districts.

Mirzapur leads with digital crop surveys conducted in the highest number of plots, totaling 2607. Following Mirzapur are Pratapgarh (2543), Sultanpur (2370), Jalaun (2047), Jhansi (2027), Farrukhabad (1486), Firozabad (1183), Ghazipur (1147), Deoria (1136), and Lalitpur (1124). Digital crop survey has been conducted in a maximum of 17 revenue villages in Mirzapur.

During the review of the digital crop survey, the Chief Secretary mentioned that the e-survey is being conducted using digital technology to make survey work easier and better for revenue officials.

He instructed to name the e-survey as ‘e-Khasra’ (e-survey). He further mentioned that an e-survey has several benefits, including using the obtained data as a planning tool.

The Chief Secretary stated that this not only provides accurate and real-time crop data but also allows for informed decisions to be

made in advance regarding whether crop production will be low or high.