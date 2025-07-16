Yogi govt in mission mode to eliminate stunting in UP

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified efforts to combat malnutrition and improve child nutrition through the Sambhav Abhiyan 5.0, which is being implemented vigorously across the state.

The campaign primarily focuses on identifying cases of severe malnutrition in children under the age of five, providing necessary medical treatment, and reducing the prevalence of stunting — a condition where children suffer from impaired growth and development due to poor nutrition.

This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health and well-being.

It aims to ensure the physical and mental development of both children and women, contributing to the creation of a healthier and stronger Uttar Pradesh.

Director of the Department of Child Development and Nutrition, Sarneet Kaur Broca, shared that the Yogi government launched the Sambhav Abhiyan 5.0 on July 7, to fight malnutrition and stunting among children.

As part of the campaign, 100 Anganwadi centers with the highest stunting rates have been selected in each of the state’s 75 districts. These centers are being closely monitored for identifying stunted children, tracking their nutrition, and improving their health.

To ensure effective monitoring, 100 nodal officers have been appointed at block and district levels in every district. On July 14, all nodal officers received training through a Zoom webinar hosted by the Directorate of Child Development Services and Nutrition. Following this, on July 15, a state-wide special drive was conducted for the first time to identify stunted children and track their nutrition.

During the drive, officials including the District Magistrate, District Program Officer, and nodal officers inspected Anganwadi centers and reviewed the growth monitoring process. This step is crucial to accurately assess the nutritional status of children and ensure timely interventions.