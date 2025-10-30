Yogi govt hikes sugarcane price by Rs 30 per quintal for 2025–26 season

Lucknow: In a major relief to farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a Rs 30 per quintal hike in sugarcane prices for the 2025–26 crushing season.

The new rate has been fixed at Rs 400 per quintal for early varieties and Rs 390 per quintal for normal varieties, providing an additional benefit of around Rs 3,000 crore to sugarcane growers, Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

This is the fourth sugarcane price hike under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure, aimed at boosting farmers’ income and strengthening the state’s rural economy.

“Sugarcane farmers are the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s economy. It is our firm commitment to ensure they receive fair and timely payment for their produce,” Chaudhary said, adding that the government remains steadfast in honouring the hard work of farmers.

The minister pointed out that the Yogi administration has so far paid Rs 2,90,225 crore to sugarcane farmers—Rs 1,42,879 crore more than the Rs 1,47,346 crore

disbursed during the SP and BSP regimes between 2007 and 2017.

The move, he said, underscores the government’s resolve to empower farmers and drive growth in the state’s agrarian sector.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 122 operational sugar mills, ranking second in the country. Chaudhary said that while 21 mills were sold off at throwaway prices during previous governments, the Yogi administration’s transparent governance and investor-friendly policies have attracted Rs 12,000 crore in new investments.