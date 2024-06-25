Yogi govt approves new ordinance to curb exam malpractices

Lucknow: In a decisive move to tackle unfair practices and prevent paper leaks in public examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approved a stringent ordinance on Tuesday at Lok Bhavan. This new measure, part of the Yogi government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of public examinations, introduces severe penalties, including imprisonment from two years to life and fines up to one crore rupees.



Finance and Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna detailed the ordinance after the cabinet meeting, highlighting that it was among the 43 out of 44 proposals approved by the council of ministers.

The ordinance encompasses various examination bodies, including the Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, universities, and other designated authorities. It covers all recruitment exams, regularization or promotion exams, and entrance exams for degrees, diplomas, or certificates. Additionally, it criminalizes the distribution of fake question papers and the creation of fake employment websites.

Offenses under the ordinance are classified as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by the sessions court with stringent conditions for bail.