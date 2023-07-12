Yogi govt approves 2 thermal power projs

Lucknow: In a move aimed at providing affordable electricity to the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has given its approval for two ‘Obra D’ thermal power projects.



These projects, with a capacity of 800MW each, will be constructed in Sonbhadra’s Obra at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

The decision to approve the Obra D thermal power plants was made during a Council of Ministers’ meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanah at Lok Bhavan.

The agreement for these projects was signed between the Yogi govt and National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) during Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow earlier this year.

Under the agreement, projects will be implemented through a 50-50 partnership between govt and NTPC.