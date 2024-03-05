Yogi govt announces free electricity connection for private tubewells

Lucknow:In the run-up to the impending Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced the approval of free electricity for private tube wells, a move set to bring considerable relief to farmers across the state.



Approximately 1.5 crore farmers stand to benefit from this decision, effective April 1, 2023, marking a substantial alleviation of the financial burdens associated with outstanding tube well bills. The timing of this decision, just weeks before the anticipated announcement of Lok Sabha elections in mid-March, with polling expected to commence in April, underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the agricultural community.

Moreover, the cabinet gave its stamp of approval to the state’s hydrogen policy, opening avenues for the production of green hydrogen and the integration of hydrogen-powered transportation systems in various cities. With the Green Hydrogen Policy, formulated by UPNEDA, aligning with the National Green Hydrogen Mission initiated by the Central Government, the state is poised to make significant strides towards environmental sustainability. In a bid to fortify energy infrastructure, the cabinet unveiled plans to establish two 800 MW units in Antara in collaboration with NTPC, signalling Uttar Pradesh’s pursuit of energy self-sufficiency. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi announced initiatives to establish incubator centres in each of the five agricultural universities, aimed at fostering agricultural innovation and research. Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi revealed that a developer had been selected for the construction of the International Film City, with the initial phase slated to cost Rs 1500 crore, indicating substantial investments in the entertainment industry.