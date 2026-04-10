Yogi government’s “Yaksh App” giving an edge to smart policing

Lucknow: The Yaksh App of UP Police is playing a crucial role in putting criminals behind bars. Within just 90 days, the Yaksh App has helped solve more than a dozen criminal incidents, giving a new dimension to smart policing and strengthening crime control.

Through this app, serious crimes such as kidnapping, murder, robbery and theft have been solved. With the help of the Yaksh App, police are not only reaching suspects quickly but have also significantly reduced the time taken to crack cases. It may be noted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Yaksh App during the “Police Manthan” program to give a new direction to smart policing in Uttar Pradesh.

DGP Rajeev Krishna said, “The Yaksh App was launched under the concept of smart policing in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.” The Yaksh App provides features such as a digital database of criminals in the state, location-based mapping of CCTV cameras, and analytical tools.

Earlier, investigators had to rely on traditional registers like the “Village Crime Notebook,” but now the entire criminal history can be accessed within minutes.

DGP Rajeev Krishna further said, “In a kidnapping case registered in Hardoi, the Yaksh App revealed a shocking truth during the investigation. It was found that the person who was allegedly kidnapped had actually been in jail for the past two and a half years. Similarly, the robbery of a public service center operator in Jaunpur on March 11, 2026, was solved within hours. Police analyzed footage from 42-43 CCTV cameras through the Yaksh App, which helped identify suspects and track their location. Following this, three accused were arrested in an encounter and about ₹1.30 lakh in cash was recovered.”

In addition, two robbery incidents that occurred within an hour in the Kakori area of Lucknow were solved within 48 hours. By analyzing the suspects’ identities, mobile locations, and activities through the Yaksh App, police arrested both criminals.

Furthermore, in Raebareli, the app helped expose an eight-member interstate vehicle theft gang. Through the app’s database and geo-tagging, police obtained the criminal history of the accused and arrested them through a planned operation.

The Yaksh App also played a key role in arresting an accused involved in the murder of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Bareilly. As soon as the suspect’s photo and record were obtained from the app, police arrested him.

In Agra, the app helped save an elderly man from false molestation allegations. Through CCTV footage and facial recognition, the real accused were identified and arrested.

In districts such as Meerut, Hathras, Farrukhabad, Kanpur and Gonda, several theft and pickpocketing gangs have been exposed with the help of the Yaksh App.

In Meerut, four members of a pickpocket gang were arrested; in Hathras, a jewelry theft accused was traced; in Kanpur, a gang involved in stealing from a jewelry shop was busted; and in Gonda, thefts taking place in schools were uncovered through the app.

Key features of the app

* Statewide digital database of criminals accessible to police units

* Location-based mapping of CCTV cameras for rapid evidence collection

* Each criminal assigned a unique Criminal ID, enabling smooth information sharing between districts

* Multi-angle photographic records of criminals for accurate identification