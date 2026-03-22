Yogi Government’s ‘The Shadow’ app to safeguard daughters like a shadow

Lucknow: Considering Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strong commitment to the safety of daughters, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken several initiatives to provide a safe and dignified environment for women. In this direction, UPSIFS has introduced a unique initiative.

Developed by B.Tech students of the institute, the “The Shadow” (UPSIFS App) is a significant step toward strengthening both student safety and academic management, especially for female students. The app has been designed as a comprehensive security-based digital ecosystem that will remain connected with every student like their “shadow.” This technology is a concrete effort toward making daughters safer and more self-reliant.

UPSIFS Deputy Director Chiranjeev Mukherjee said, “The Shadow app has been developed by the institute’s own students. Its features go beyond academic activities, prioritizing student safety by tracking movements in an authorized manner.”

Campus entry, exit, leave requests, and other activities are digitally recorded, providing real-time information to the administration. The app also includes complete data on attendance, assignments, exam performance, and academic progress, connecting students, parents, and teachers on a single platform. This will enhance transparency and accountability.

A standout feature is the ‘Parent-First Approval System.’ Under this, any request by a student, especially a female student, to leave the campus or seek special permission requires prior approval from parents. This adds an extra layer of safety and strengthens parental trust, while maintaining a balance between independence and security.

Another key feature of “The Shadow” app is its integrated SOS emergency call system. In case a student faces any unsafe situation, a single button press immediately alerts both the institute administration and parents. This ensures quick response in emergencies and helps prevent potential risks.

Additionally, a QR code-based digital gate pass system has been implemented to prevent unauthorized entry and control unwanted activities within the campus.

The app has been developed by B.Tech students Harsh and Aditya Mishra under the guidance of Assistant Professor Dr. Neha Singh. According to the Deputy Director, “The Shadow” app is a strong example of technological innovation for ensuring the safety of daughters and making government efforts more effective at the institutional level.

This app demonstrates how digital technology can strengthen security systems. It acts as a “digital companion” for students, constantly ensuring their safety, monitoring, and academic progress.