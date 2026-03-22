Yogi Government will organize grand events across the state from Saptami to Navami

Lucknow: Under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, special spiritual and cultural programs will be organized at Devi Mandir and Shakti Peethas across Uttar Pradesh on the auspicious days of Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (March 25, 26 and 27) during Chaitra Navratri.

These events will include bhakti geet, bhajans, Paath of Durga Saptashati, Shakti worship and various cultural performances. Department of Culture has begun preparations for the grand event and artists for the programs have already been selected. The events will be conducted in coordination with local administration across districts.

It is noteworthy that state government is already running a special campaign called 'Mission Shakti' to ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of women. As part of this initiative, several cultural programs with active participation of women have been proposed across the state.

Following the CM's directions, preparations have been completed for events at major temples and Shakti Peethas across the state. On Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, programs will be held at prominent sites including:

* Maa Vindhyavasini Devi (Vindhyachal, Mirzapur)

* Jwala Devi (Sonbhadra)

* Sita Samahit Sthal (Bhadohi)

* Alopi Devi (Prayagraj)

* Kadavasini (Kaushambi)

* Pateshwari Devi (Devipatan, Balrampur)

* Lalita Devi (Naimisharanya, Sitapur)

* Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur)

* Katyayani Devi (Mathura)

* Maa Sheetla Chaukiya Dham (Jaunpur)

* Belha Devi (Pratapgarh)

* Chandika Devi (Unnao)

* Vishalakshi Devi (Varanasi)

* Devkali Temple (Auraiya)

* Maa Tarkulha Devi Dham (Gorakhpur)

* Maa Sheetla Sthal (Mau)

* Lalita Devi (Prayagraj)

* Maa Shivani Devi (Chitrakoot)

* Gayatri Shakti Peeth (Hamirpur)

* Bairagarh Mata (Jalaun)

* Kushmanda Devi (Ghatampur, Kanpur Dehat)

* Sheetla Mata Temple (Mainpuri)

* Chamunda Mata Temple (Firozabad)

* Beehad Mata Temple (Firozabad)

* Chandrika Devi Temple and Sankata Devi Temple (Lucknow)

Yogi government has directed that public participation be ensured in these spiritual and cultural events. Necessary arrangements should be completed on time with the support of local administration, police and municipal bodies. Programs will also be linked with Mission Shakti campaign. Folk artists, bhajan groups and kirtan mandalis have already been selected for performances.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit temples such as Devipatan Temple (Balrampur), Shakumbhari Devi Temple (Saharanpur) and Vindhyavasini Dham (Mirzapur). Therefore, local administrations have been instructed to ensure all necessary arrangements for the safety and convenience of devotees.

Proper facilities like drinking water, shade for those standing in queues under the sun, cleanliness, security, sound and lighting systems and seating arrangements must be ensured at all venues. Additional sanitation workers should be deployed if needed to maintain cleanliness. Culture Department has been directed to complete all preparations in coordination with local authorities within the stipulated time.