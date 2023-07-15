Yogi government prioritises tree conservation & plantation efforts

Lucknow: The Yogi government is making significant strides in protecting and preserving trees alongside its tree plantation efforts by instructing all urban bodies to prioritise the conservation of planted trees.



This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goal to increase the state’s green cover from 9 percent to 15 percent by 2026-27.

To ensure the success of this ambitious plan, the Urban Development Department has set a target of planting 34.97 lakh saplings in the upcoming financial year. Each department is expected to contribute to these efforts and fulfill the outlined objectives.

Urban bodies will coordinate and allocate responsibilities for the care and maintenance of each plant in line with these instructions. Geotagging will also be implemented, using GPS technology to accurately track the location of each plant. To encourage public engagement, individuals are encouraged to take selfies with the planted trees and share them on social media.

The govt aims to achieve approximately 85 percent of the targeted plantation by July 2022, with the ultimate goal of achieving 100 percent plantation by Independence Day. Public participation is crucial for the success of this campaign, and public representatives and officials are responsible for motivating and engaging people within their respective areas.

Specific targets have been set for different urban bodies, including planting 5,000 saplings in Nagar Panchayats, 10,000 in Nagar Palika Parishads, and 50,000 to 25 lakh saplings in Municipal Corporations based on their capacities.

Detailed action plans should be prepared in collaboration with relevant authorities to execute the plantation drive effectively.