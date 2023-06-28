Yogi government launches ‘one-tap-one-tree’ campaign to transform UP into green paradise

In a groundbreaking move to combat environmental degradation and promote a greener future, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is set to launch the nation’s first-of-its-kind mega campaign, ‘One-Tap-One-Tree,’ on July 1.

With an ambitious goal of planting over 5 lakh saplings within a week of its commencement, this initiative aims to revolutionise the state’s landscape and make it a beacon of sustainability.

Under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme, alongside providing tap connections, the state government will gift one sapling to each villager. By nurturing these gifted saplings, villagers will contribute to the creation of a verdant tomorrow. The chosen locations for planting these saplings include areas outside houses with tap connections, overhead tank compounds, pump houses, and water treatment campuses, ensuring maximum impact in promoting a greener ecosystem. The brainchild of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this unique scheme seeks to augment the green cover of the state while concurrently addressing the pressing need for clean drinking water. To ensure the success of the campaign, officials and staff from all units of Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will actively participate in the endeavor.

Anurag Srivastava, the principal secretary of the Namami Gange and rural water supply department, issued directives to conduct a massive plantation drive from July 1 to 7.

Uttar Pradesh has already earned acclaim for providing the highest number of tap connections under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme among all states in the country. Every day, an impressive 42,000 new connections are being extended to families residing in rural areas of the state, furthering the government’s commitment to ensuring access to clean drinking water for all.

The responsibility of carrying out the plantation drive has been entrusted to Jal Samitis and various organisations at the district, block, and Gram Panchayat levels. These dedicated members will conduct environment-based programs and disseminate knowledge among villagers regarding environmental conservation and the significance of water conservation. They will also educate villagers about waterborne infections/illnesses and effective preventive measures, in addition to sharing techniques for rainwater harvesting. The plantations will be conducted in villages, water overhead tanks in blocks, Panchayat campuses, and water treatment plants.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the campaign, Uttar Pradesh’s Jal Shakti Minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, emphasized the Yogi government’s commitment not only to the present but also to future generations. He highlighted the government’s tireless efforts to ensure access to clean drinking water and a clean environment, where future generations can breathe fresh air. Singh proudly announced that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to distribute saplings alongside new water tap connections, illustrating the government’s dedication to safeguarding the environment while ensuring the welfare of its citizens.