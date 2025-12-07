Yogi government intensifies crackdown on illegal liquor networks to safeguard public safety

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has launched its most extensive and decisive campaign yet against illicit liquor and narcotics, delivering a clear and uncompromising warning to liquor mafias across Uttar Pradesh. Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, the message is categorical: illegal liquor operations will find no space and no leniency in the state.

A stringent policy framework, coordinated enforcement, and continuous monitoring have significantly strengthened law and order, placing public safety at the core of governance.

In the financial year 2025–26 (up to October 2025), the Excise Department registered 70,017 cases against liquor smugglers and seized 18.5 lakh liters of illicit liquor. A total of 13,243 individuals involved in illegal liquor activities were arrested, and 2,464 accused were sent to jail. These numbers reflect the depth and impact of the government’s efforts to dismantle the entire illegal network. The momentum continued into November 2025, when 10,002 cases were filed and 2.35 lakh liters of illicit liquor were seized in just one month.

Foreseeing increased demand for illegal liquor during festivals and special occasions, the government conducted five special raids in 2025–26 up to October, followed by a sixth phase that began on November 17 and will continue until December 16. During these phases, officials registered 20,590 cases, seized 5.2 lakh liters of illicit liquor, arrested 3,976 people, and sent 657 accused to jail.

Additionally, 23 vehicles used in smuggling operations were confiscated. These coordinated and strict actions have set a benchmark in cracking down on the illegal liquor trade.

The state recorded major successes against interstate smuggling networks between April and October 2025. Key seizures included 18,491 liters in Sonbhadra, 9,913 liters in Mathura, 7,247 liters in Lucknow, 6,152 liters in Ballia, and 4,958 liters in Azamgarh. The scale of these seizures and the gravity of the cases demonstrate the campaign’s unprecedented effectiveness against cross-border syndicates.

Large single-operation seizures in multiple districts underscore how the government’s aggressive strategy has curbed smuggling, especially in border areas. Until October 2025, Rampur topped the list with the seizure of 62,950 liters of illicit liquor, followed by 59,451 liters in Bareilly, 55,697 liters in Lakhimpur Kheri, 45,080 liters in Jhansi, and 45,053 liters in Hardoi. These figures highlight the success of targeted operations in high-risk districts.

Case registrations were similarly significant, with 2,480 cases in Lakhimpur Kheri, 1,677 in Rampur, and 1,646 in Bareilly. The confiscation of a large number of vehicles used for smuggling further disrupted the supply chain and dealt a major blow to the illegal liquor trade.