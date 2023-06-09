Yogi government cancels pending challans for vehicles from 2017-2021 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In a significant development for vehicle owners in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has announced the cancellation of pending challans issued between 2017 and 2021 which has brought relief to numerous private and commercial vehicle owners who had previously been charged with traffic violations.



The cancellation encompasses all challans issued from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2021, irrespective of the vehicle type, including cases currently awaiting resolution in various courts.

Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh has directed all divisional transport officers to remove these pending challans from the portal upon receiving the court’s list of abated cases. This move by the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to provide significant respite to the general public. The government has instructed all divisional transport offices to expunge the pending challans from the e-challan portal upon receipt of the court’s list. According to the Transport Commissioner, the cancellation of these old pending challans is in line with Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 2 of June 2023. Notably, farmers in Noida had been protesting for the revocation of such challans. This decision now sets the stage for the waiver of crores of challans across Uttar Pradesh.

Following the annulment, drivers are advised not to panic during this period. They can conveniently pay traffic challans online from the comfort of their homes.

Detailed information can be obtained by visiting the official website of UP traffic police, requiring only the vehicle number. Furthermore, if drivers believe that a wrongful challan has been issued, they can file a complaint on the website. Mobile notifications are also sent to notify drivers when a challan is issued, ensuring effective communication.