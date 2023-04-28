Yogi government amends rules to include oxygen concentrators in list of artificial organs in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has amended the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants (Medical Care) Rules 2011 to include oxygen concentrators in the list of artificial organs.



This means that serving and retired officers and employees of the state will be able to claim reimbursement for the purchase of oxygen concentrators, CPAP, and BIPAP if required due to health reasons, with the state government reimbursing the amount.

The move comes as the country grapples with a severe oxygen crisis during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen in any adverse situation in the state in the future, the Yogi government has taken several measures such as building new oxygen plants in hospitals and allowing many companies to convert their units into oxygen plants in emergency situations.

A large quantity of related equipment, including oxygen concentrators, has also been procured.

The government has now decided to reimburse serious patients in need of oxygen concentrators and has issued guidelines in this regard.

According to the guidelines, claims will only be considered if approved by the concerned doctor in the prescribed application format, with the report of original investigations attached to the application.

The committee headed by the CMO will approve the machines, and replacements will be possible after five years.

The maximum limit of reimbursement has been set by the government, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh, including Rs 60,000 for oxygen concentrators, Rs 50,000 for CPAP, Rs 80,000 for bi-level CPAP, and up to Rs 1.20 lakh for bi-level

ventilatory systems.

This will cover the cost of repair and spare parts of the equipment for five years, and the beneficiary will have to deposit the device with the CMO of the district after its utility is over.