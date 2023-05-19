Yogi: Ensure municipal corporations become ‘self-reliant’

Lucknow: The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with six newly-elected mayors and directed them to make their municipal corporations self-reliant in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat.’



“Promote a positive image of the corporations and prioritize important issues such as improving water logging, cleaning of drains, and cleanliness,” the chief minister told the mayors during interaction at his government residence on Friday.

The CM also instructed the mayors to focus on increasing the income of municipal corporations through additional sources of income and improvement in municipal taxation. He emphasised the importance of staying in touch with public representatives and working in coordination with them.

“You are now the first person of the city. This means you have additional power and mind you additional power comes with responsibility. Now, you are responsible to keep your city clean,” CM said.

He also asked the mayors to be active and alert in solving regional problems.

He asked the mayors to give priority to the work of underground cabling, as well as solid waste management and liquid waste management. In addition, guidelines were provided for continuing to solve the stray dog issue in urban areas as a top priority.