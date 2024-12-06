Yogi draws parallel between Babur’s era & current events in B’desh

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Opposition parties of dividing society, likening recent events in Bangladesh to what Mughal ruler Babur’s army did in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago.

The CM, while inaugurating the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya, emphasised the unifying legacy of Lord Ram and blamed internal divisions for India’s historical subjugation by foreign invaders.

He drew parallels between the historical actions of Babur’s commanders in Ayodhya and Sambhal 500 years ago and the ongoing events in Bangladesh. He stressed that both share a common intent of division and cautioned against ignoring such threats.

“Divisive forces are active within our society, eroding social harmony and unity,” the CM stated. He added that those promoting discord often have properties abroad and would flee in times of crisis, leaving others to face the consequences.

In his address, CM Adityanath urged the audience to draw inspiration from Lord Shri Ram’s ideals and work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. He released a booklet during the event and assured full government support for the Ramayana Mela Committee’s initiatives, emphasizing research on the Ramayana and the revival of Ayodhya Dham’s ancient heritage.

The CM’s comments come amid reports of escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August. The political turmoil in the Muslim-majority country has led to widespread attacks on Hindus and other minority communities.

Adityanath also warned against underestimating the impact of current events. “If someone believes that what is happening in India is different from what is happening in Bangladesh, they are mistaken. Divisive elements are already working to tear apart the social fabric and destroy social unity,” he said.

The CM alleged that many of these divisive forces have secured properties abroad to escape during crises, leaving the nation to suffer.

The CM’s remarks also follow last month’s violence in Sambhal, where four Muslim men were killed during unrest over a local mosque survey. The incident has further strained communal relations in the region.

Adityanath used the platform to urge citizens to embrace Lord Ram’s teachings of unity, saying, “Divisive forces thrive on our disunity. It is our responsibility to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and work towards a harmonious society.”

Highlighting Lord Ram’s contributions to fostering unity, CM Adityanath lamented that internal divisions and social hatred had historically made India vulnerable to invasions. He expressed concern that caste-based politics and other divisive tactics continue to weaken the nation.

“Ayodhya has been a beacon of wisdom and welfare for humanity for thousands of years,” he said. “Today, Ayodhya Dham is emerging as a global spiritual and cultural hub, free from hatred and conflict, offering solutions to global strife.”

The CM also criticised those who lack reverence for Lord Ram and Janaki, calling them adversaries. He reiterated the slogan from the 1990s, “Jo Ram ka nahi, vo kisi kaam ka nahi” (Those who do not stand with Ram, stand for nothing).

He delved into the origins of the Ramayana Mela, which began in 1982, inspired by socialist thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia. He praised Dr. Lohia’s recognition of faith in Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shiva as pillars of India’s unity. However, he criticised modern socialists for abandoning Lohia’s ideals.