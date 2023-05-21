Yogi: Delay in providing benefits of welfare schemes won’t be tolerated

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his no-nonsense approach to governance, made it clear on Saturday that negligence and delay in providing the benefits of government welfare schemes to deserving individuals, as well as justice to victims, would not be tolerated.



He was speaking during the ‘janata darshan’ held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Saturday. During the programme, Yogi patiently listened to the grievances voiced by the people. He took this opportunity to direct officials to ensure accountability and penalise those who deliberately ignored or neglected a person’s request or complaint.

The chief minister emphasised that any issues faced by officials in discharging their duties should be promptly identified and resolved.

With a genuine commitment to resolving people’s problems effectively, Yogi assured the attendees of his full support. He further instructed the administration and police to address the grievances of the people in a timely, fair, and efficient manner. In instances where the administration had failed to cooperate with the public, he demanded an investigation into the matter and immediate assistance to the affected individuals. Moreover, he urged officials to take strict legal action against any complaints related to land grabbing.

Numerous individuals approached Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance from the CM to cover the costs of critical medical treatments.