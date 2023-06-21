Yogi credits PM Modi for changing global perception of India

lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has credited the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the global perception of India saying now no one takes India lightly because the world knows that India is emerging as super power.



Speaking at the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of 2,339 development projects worth Rs 1212 crore in Ambedkarnagar, he praised the Prime Minister’s nine years in office, stating that they were unprecedented in Indian history.

He highlighted the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir and said that everything from infrastructure development to welfare schemes for the poor had been done with great sincerity.

He also stated that India’s perception in the world had changed, and the country was now looked to in times of crisis. He added that India had surpassed Britain to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and was leading the G20 group of countries.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, Yogi Adityanath said that while India was providing free ration to over 80 crore people, people in Pakistan were struggling to get two meals a day. He added that Pakistan was getting punished for its sins and that India was embarking on a new journey while Pakistan was starving. In an attack on Congress, he said that today no one could devour money meant for government schemes, and it went directly to the poor’s account.