Yogi completes nine years in office as UP sees growth push

Lucknow: Nine years after Yogi Adityanath took charge of Uttar Pradesh, the state government is pitching its tenure as a story of economic repositioning, driven by infrastructure expansion, tighter law and order, and technology-led governance.



When Adityanath assumed office in 2017, his elevation had surprised many. Despite a long stint as a Parliamentarian from Gorakhpur, he lacked administrative experience in the executive. His past differences with sections of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership had further added to scepticism within political circles.

Nearly a decade later, the state’s narrative has shifted. The government claims Uttar Pradesh has moved from being tagged as an underperformer to emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing state economies, backed by a combination of infrastructure-led growth and governance reforms.

Adityanath has described trust and technology as the twin engines of this transformation, stating that the state economy has expanded threefold during his tenure. A key highlight has been the rapid growth of road infrastructure, with the government claiming Uttar Pradesh now accounts for a significant share of India’s expressway network.

Improved law and order has been central to this pitch. Officials say stricter policing and action against organised crime have helped create a more stable environment for investment. Measures such as cyber police stations in all districts, forensic labs and mobile forensic units are being cited as efforts to modernise policing and address emerging challenges.

On the industrial front, the government has focused on attracting large investments. The Defence Industrial Corridor, spanning nodes including Lucknow and Kanpur, is being projected as a major driver. A BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow is expected to anchor ancillary industries, while other nodes are witnessing fresh proposals.