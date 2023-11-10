Yogi Cabinet meets in Ayodhya; approves several proposals

Ayodhya: In a historic cabinet meeting held in Ayodhya on Thursday, the Yogi Adityanath government ushered in a new era for the city with groundbreaking decisions aimed at development and progress.



The significant approvals include the formation of Ayodhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad, the construction of a Temple Museum spanning 25 acres of land, and the elevation of Ayodhya Research Institute to the status of an international research institute. Additionally, the cabinet gave the green light to the establishment of an Inland Waterway Authority.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while briefing reporters about the meeting, expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative changes taking place in Ayodhya. 'Ayodhya is moving towards a new era. Today, the whole world is getting attracted towards Ayodhya. Keeping this in mind, the Council of Ministers has taken important decisions,' he stated.

One of the key decisions is the formation of an Inland Waterway Authority, with Yogi Adityanath highlighting the potential for progress through water transport. He emphasised the positive impact on export facilities, tourism, and the development of Uttar Pradesh as an export hub.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has approximately 12 rivers with transport potential, and the authority will collaborate with the government of India to harness these resources.