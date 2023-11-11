Yogi brings Ayodhya to national politics with Cabinet meetings

Lucknow: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Yogi government brought Ayodhya back to national politics by convening a significant cabinet meeting in this sacred city. The primary focus of this political campaign is centered around the agenda of nationalism, with the upcoming consecration of Ram Lalla in the Shri Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 next year.



As the Assembly elections unfold in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, the three crucial Hindi belt states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh - hold particular importance for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Seasoned leaders of the BJP, along with senior ministers from the Yogi government, are actively taking part in the election campaigns in these states.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath garnered attention by endorsing proposals related to the religious and spiritual development of Ayodhya during the cabinet meeting. The government also acknowledged and respected the fairs associated with major religious places in the state, emphasising its commitment to upholding faith.

Political analysts anticipate that the government's organisation of Deepotsav following the cabinet meeting will rekindle the country's focus on Ayodhya. Subsequently, the preparation for the consecration ceremony is expected to cultivate a saffron atmosphere both nationally and within the state. Following the Pran Pratistha, the government plans to take the Khadau of Ram Lalla, entering the electoral arena with the objective of fulfilling Mission 2024.

Experts suggest that the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya served as a rehearsal for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, transforming Ram Nagri with illuminated roads, streets, and decked-up localities. The entire government, administration, and police system were on high alert. The next milestone in this political and cultural journey is Deepotsav, where efforts are underway not only to set a world record for lighting lamps but also to elevate it to a grand spectacle.

The government's strategic choice of November 9 for the cabinet meeting holds historical significance for Ayodhya. On this day in 1989, the foundation stone of the Shri Ram Temple was laid. Additionally, on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court's decision in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi dispute favored Ram Lalla. By convening the cabinet on this date, the government has added another chapter to the historic narrative of Ayodhya.