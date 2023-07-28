Yogi announces formation of UP Waterways Authority

Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has announced the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority in a high-level meeting on Thursday.



The move comes as part of the state’s efforts to expand waterway transport and utilize the vast potential of inland waterways for both passenger and cargo transportation.

“The National Waterway from Prayagraj to Haldia is operational. There are immense possibilities for both passenger and cargo transportation in inland waterways in the state, and we need to further expand it,” CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s rich tradition of water transportation, with most rivers having sufficient water throughout the year.

“However, the sector has been neglected over time, and there is a need for concrete efforts to promote its development and better utilization,” he said.

The Inland Waterways Authority will function as a nodal authority coordinating with the Indian Inland Waterways Authority and regulate all activities related to inland waterway transport and tourism.

It will also ensure compliance with environmental and safety laws related to water transportation, conduct hydrographic surveys and inspections, and analyze data related to inland waterway traffic.