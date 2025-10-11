Yogi Adityanath to lead BJP’s high-voltage campaign in Bihar

Lucknow: With the Election Commission announcing the Bihar Assembly election schedule, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted into top gear, deploying its Uttar Pradesh leadership to anchor the campaign across Bihar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to be the face of the BJP’s star campaigners, leading more than 24 rallies over both phases and reaching voters in over 50 Assembly constituencies.

Party insiders say Yogi’s rallies are among the most sought-after, second only to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several Bihar leaders are reportedly requesting the central leadership to include Yogi’s events in their constituencies, citing his strong connection with the public.

Yogi’s influence extends into several bordering districts, including Gopalganj, Saran, Siwan, and Valmikinagar, areas with cultural and social links to Gorakhpur. His “Bulldozer Baba” image, rooted in tough law enforcement and rapid administrative decisions, has earned him a formidable reputation.

Political observers say his speeches galvanize the BJP’s saffron base with minimal effort, as his rallies naturally draw massive crowds.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with other senior ministers, will also campaign extensively in Bihar.

Maurya, appointed as co-incharge of the Bihar polls, has been tasked with overseeing strategy, coordination, and candidate management.

His outreach among the Maurya, Shakya, Saini, and Kushwaha communities, key vote blocs in Bihar, will play a crucial role in the BJP’s social arithmetic.