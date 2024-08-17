Yogi Adityanath sets new record as longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, holding office continuously for seven years and 149 days. He is the first CM of the state to achieve this milestone.



CM Adityanath has represented the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly since 2022 and has been leading the state as Chief Minister since 2017.

Yogi Adityanath assumed office as the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017, and has remained in the position ever since, surpassing the tenures of previous leaders from various regional parties, including Chaudhary Charan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati, and Akhilesh Yadav.

For comparison, Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, despite serving three separate terms, held office for a total of six years and 274 days. Mayawati, who served as CM four times, held the position for seven years and 16 days, while Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure lasted only five years and four days.

Yogi Adityanath stands out as a leader under the same party that has successfully formed the government for two consecutive terms. When he took the oath as Chief Minister on March 25, 2022, he broke a 37-year-old record set by Narayan Dutt Tiwari, who took office for the second time in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1985. Yogi Adityanath has now surpassed this milestone as well.

The formation of Uttarakhand on November 9, 2000, led to the division of Uttar Pradesh into two states. Since then, no party had managed to form the government in UP for two consecutive terms—until Yogi Adityanath accomplished this feat.