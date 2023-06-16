Yogi Adityanath govt’s healthcare initiatives get int’l recognition

Lucknow: The healthcare endeavors undertaken by the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh are gaining accolades not only at the national level but also on the international stage as a senior member of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) team lauded the management of a hospital during their inspection visit to the District Women’s Hospital in Varanasi.



During the visit, Haoliang Xu, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed his delight at touring the District Women’s Hospital in Varanasi and observing the functionality of the eVin system. He commended the hospital administration, doctors, and staff for their dedicated use of the eVin system to improve people’s lives.

“The utilization of the eVin system by the hospital administration and staff to enhance the well-being of individuals is truly commendable,” stated Xu.

The international team from the United Nations Development Programme, led by Haoliang Xu, specifically visited the Vaccine Cold Chain Point situated at the District Women’s Hospital on Tuesday. This inspection aimed to gather comprehensive information about the eVin system, which is designed to ensure the temperature, maintenance, and management of vaccines.

The eVin system has emerged as a vital component in the healthcare infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, facilitating efficient vaccine storage and distribution.