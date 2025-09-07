Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya in Chhattisgarh Prisons – A New Initiative to Give Direction to Naxal-Affected Inmates

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh has long been identified as a state affected by Naxalism and violence. But now, efforts to transform the image of the state have gained momentum. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, prison reforms have been given priority, and as part of this, the practice of yoga and Sudarshan Kriya has been introduced for inmates in all prisons of the state.

A Step Towards Good Governance and Reform

The government believes that prisons should not only be a place of punishment but also institutions of reform and rehabilitation. Therefore, every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., inmates in all district jails are engaged in yoga and meditation. This initiative has brought about positive changes in the daily routine of both the prison administration and the inmates.

Support from Art of Living

The state government has taken the support of the Art of Living foundation in this campaign. Trainers from the foundation are teaching yoga, meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya to inmates under the “Prison Course.” This has helped inmates attain mental peace and inner strength.

Impact on Naxal-Affected Regions

In prisons located in Naxal-affected districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma, the program has shown particularly significant results. Inmates who once walked the path of violence and weapons are now engaging in the discipline of yoga. This transformation is not limited to prison walls but is also sending a strong message to society that it is possible to move away from violence and embrace peace and self-empowerment.

Experts state that yoga and meditation reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and boost self-confidence. According to prison officials, incidents of fights and indiscipline among inmates have also declined after the introduction of this program.

Response from Government and Inmates

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “We want inmates, after coming out of jail, not to become a burden on society but to contribute to nation-building. Yoga and Sudarshan Kriya will give them a new life.” Many inmates also admit that these practices have helped them overcome anger and negativity, giving them the strength to look at the future with positivity.