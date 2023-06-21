Yoga a medium of stress-free life: Khattar

While describing Yoga as a medium to make life stress-free, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that Yoga has been included in the school curriculum in the state so as to make it a part of the lifestyle right from the beginning.

The Chief Minister was addressing yoga practitioners and students at the State Level Yoga Day programme organised at Shivaji Stadium in Panipat on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

He said that Prime Minister got Yoga recognised at the international level by getting a resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. This year by giving the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he has also given a message to the G20 group of countries about the significance of Yoga in human life. The CM said he has made Yoga a part of his life and he practices Yoga for about 45 minutes daily. Doing Yoga not only increases one’s ability to work but also helps in making life stress-free and joyful. Thus, everyone should adopt the routine of doing Yoga daily in their life so as to stay healthy and fit. He said that Yoga also prepares our body to deliver better results. During his address, the Khattar highlighted the significance of different types of yoga asanas. Chairman of Haryana Yoga Ayog, Jaideep Arya got practiced yoga protocol and also explained the benefits of different types of yoga asanas.

On this occasion, Director General AYUSH and Divisional Commissioner, Saket Kumar honoured Khattar by presenting him Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and a sapling of Tulsi.