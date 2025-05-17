YEIDA allocates site of semiconductor facility in Noida

Greater Noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has identified land for the establishment of the semiconductor unit in sector 6 of Yamuna City, after getting nod of the Central government on May 14.

This will be first semiconductor unit of Uttar Pradesh.

As per officials, the semiconductor park will be developed on 500 acres while 600 acres of land will be reserved for an EV park.

Vama Sundari Investment Pvt. Ltd. will set up a semiconductor unit in Sector 28 of YIDA in collaboration with Foxconn at a cost of Rs 3706 crore. "There is a total of 1100 acres of land in the sector. A semiconductor park will be developed on 500 acres. The remaining 600 acres will have an EV park. Apart from the main unit of semiconductors, ancillary units will also be set up in the semiconductor park" YEIDA CEO Dr Arunvir Singh said.