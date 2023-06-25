Yediyurappa to lead BJP agitation against Congress govt demanding implementation of poll guarantees

Bengaluru: Announcing that BJP will hold protests both inside and outside the Assembly during legislature session, demanding the Congress government in the state to implement its poll guarantees, veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he will lead agitations in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, from July 4.

The former chief minister also called on the party workers and leaders to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections and ensure that BJP wins.

“In Karnataka elections people believed in their (Congress) guarantee card, they got deceived, as a result of it we (BJP) could not win in over 100 seats. We will protest both inside and outside the Assembly against this government’s anti farmer and anti people policies, and its failure in implementing five guarantees within 24 hours, as promised,” Yediyurappa said.

He said the government so far has implemented only one guarantee of free travel for women in public transport buses, with lots of conditions, which is an insult to women folk. “We have to organise protests or agitations at every step against this Congress government which has betrayed the people and teach them a lesson. We have 66 members in the Assembly, which is not less, so we have to fight inside the House,” Yediyurappa said, as he recalled how he single handedly fought against the policies of the government as the lone BJP MLA.