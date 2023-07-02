Yediyurappa summoned to Delhi amid delay in electing LoP, Karnataka party chief

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday left for New Delhi after being summoned by the party’s top leadership amidst a delay in electing the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.



Though the BJP stalwart, who is the BJP parliamentary board member, expressed ignorance over the reason for the call, party sources said he has been summoned to decide on the candidates for the posts of leader of the opposition as well as the party’s state chief. “BJP National president J P Nadda has summoned me to New Delhi. I don’t know what the subject is,” Yediyurappa told reporters here. He said: “I will go there, talk to him and if possible, I will return by tonight because a massive protest by thousands has been planned for day-after-tomorrow. So I will try to return by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

“... After talking to him, I will get to know what is running in his mind. I don’t have any clue why he has summoned me,” the former CM said. To a query about the lobbying in the party for the two top posts, Yediyurappa said only the national leaders would take a call on such matters. “Many people demand many things... Our national leaders will decide. Since he (Nadda) has called me, I will go there and talk to him,” he added. Regarding the BJP’s agitation on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said a massive protest will be organised against the ruling Congress for its “failure” to fulfill poll promises. “It has been decided to protest the failure of the state government. Thousands of people will participate. I will also take part in it,” he added.