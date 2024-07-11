Yatri Sathi App launched in Siliguri

Siliguri: Yatri Sathi, an app for booking cabs by the state Transport department, was launched in Siliguri.

Sonam Lepcha, regional head of the Transport department Darjeeling Circle, said: “After Kolkata, the app has been launched in Siliguri. Later, it will be introduced in different districts of North Bengal.”

In October last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the app in Kolkata to enable people to avail taxi services at affordable rates.

In Siliguri, this mobile application will assist tourists in booking cabs and taxis. The traffic police will help in making people aware about the app and in booking cabs using it. They have been providing training to the drivers who have enrolled themselves.

Biswachand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) traffic said: “This app is meant for the convenience of commuters. We hope this will help tourists as well.”

There are two types of operations in Siliguri: special zone and open market. Initially, Siliguri Junction, New Jalpaiguri Railway station and Bagdogra Airport have been marked as special zones from which cabs can be booked for any destination within or around the city and for the hills.

According to the app, the fare for an A/C cab from Hasmi Chowk to Bagdogra Airport is Rs 800. For a non-A/C cab, the fare is Rs 720.

From New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to Siliguri Junction, the A/C cab fare is around Rs 390 and the non-A/C cab fare is around Rs 350.