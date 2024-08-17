Yatri Saathi app completes 2,600 rides, earns Rs 40L

Siliguri: The Yatri Saathi app has completed 2,600 rides within about a month in Siliguri and earned Rs 40 lakh, stated C Sudhakar, the Commissioner of Police, in a press conference on Friday.



“We started the app as a trial run about a month ago and, till now, it has completed 2,600 rides, including motorbike rides. Through this, the government has earned

Rs 40 lakh,” the Commissioner added. ‘Yatri Saathi’, an app for booking cabs, was launched by the state transport department in Siliguri after Kolkata. In October last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched the app in Kolkata to enable people to avail taxi services at affordable fares.This mobile app provides cab and motorbike services to people and helps in restricting fraud incidents with tourists. These cabs can be booked from Siliguri Junction, New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, and Bagdogra Airport for any destination within or around the city, as well as for the hills, through the online application.

According to the app, the fare for an A/C cab from Hasmi Chowk to Bagdogra Airport is Rs 800. For a non-A/C cab, the fare is Rs 720.