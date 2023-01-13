Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Doraha

Ludhiana: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed Thursday morning from Doraha here as part of its Punjab leg, with scores of locals joining it.



The Punjab leg of the foot march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, member of parliaments (MPs) Amar Singh, Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLA Gurkirat Kotli, Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder

Singh Dhillon and several other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

Many party workers were seen carrying the national flag during the foot march.

On Wednesday before the start of the Punjab leg of the yatra, Gandhi had paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Congress MP on Wednesday had also interacted with senior ex-servicemen and a panel of Punjabi historians, economists, sociologists and agricultural experts.