Yamunanagar ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ initiative wins Haryana Good Governance Award

Chandigarh: An initiative led by then Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta has enabled 100 economically weaker families in the district to receive repaired or newly constructed rooftops through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

The initiative was launched to address the difficulties faced by poor families living under damaged or makeshift roofs, particularly during extreme weather conditions. Under the programme, rooftop construction and repair work were completed for 100 eligible families at an estimated cost of around Rs 40 lakh. The project was implemented on a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model with the involvement of industrial units operating in the district.

Gupta’s efforts received state-level recognition, and the project was honoured under the “Good Governance Award Scheme-2025” on December 25, observed as Good Governance Day.

During the ceremony, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honoured Additional Deputy Commissioner Naveen Ahuja, SDO Panchayati Raj Rajesh Kumar Sharma and Junior Engineer Panchayati Raj Naresh Kumar Rohilla with cash awards of Rs 51,000 each, along with mementoes and certificates of appreciation. The recognition was presented under the “Har Ghar Chhat Yojana” of the Revenue and Disaster Management department.

Gupta said several poor families had approached him during his tenure seeking assistance for house construction or roof repairs, following which support was mobilised from local industries despite implementation challenges.

At present, Parth Gupta is serving as Director and Special Secretary, Sports Department, and has also been entrusted with the additional charge of the Tourism Department.